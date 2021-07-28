Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading 4.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.01 and last traded at $95.65. Approximately 1,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.53.

Crane Company Profile (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

