Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.950-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Crane also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.15 EPS.

NYSE CR traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.