Crane Co. (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 8th

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

