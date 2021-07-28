Cowen Initiates Coverage on Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of CURV opened at $23.38 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.