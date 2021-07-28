CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.17 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 1,569,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 151.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.49.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.