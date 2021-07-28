CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CSGP traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

