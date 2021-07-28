Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. 34,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. Corning has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

