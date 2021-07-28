Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.00 million.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.