CoreSite Realty (COR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.420-5.520 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

