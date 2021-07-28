Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

