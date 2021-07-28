Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 68,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.