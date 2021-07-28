Copper Mountain Mining’s (CMMC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The stock has a market cap of C$787.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,309,380. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $1,704,420 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

