Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Cool Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Cool Technologies
