Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Cool Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Cool Technologies alerts:

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture. The company serves the motors/generators, mobile auxiliary power, compressors, turbines, bearings, electric vehicles, brakes/rotors/calipers, pumps/fans, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, military, and marine target markets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.