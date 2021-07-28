Contrasting QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.87 $15.84 million $0.15 10.60 QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.31 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -18.00

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of -3.01, indicating that its share price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43% QuoteMedia -3.88% N/A -10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 235.43%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waitr beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

