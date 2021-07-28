Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Conformis has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CFMS stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
