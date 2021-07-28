Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Conformis has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFMS stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock worth $115,236. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

