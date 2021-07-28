Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Task Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Computer Task Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

