Comparing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 112.96%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.32%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 15.56 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.71 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.74

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.