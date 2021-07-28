Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €139.00 ($163.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.25 ($175.59).

Shares of ML stock opened at €135.50 ($159.41) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €131.87. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

