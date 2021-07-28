Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €59.14 ($69.58) and last traded at €59.03 ($69.45). 936,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.92 ($68.14).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.11 ($60.13).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.45.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

