Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,693. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

