Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Comerica has increased its dividend by 149.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

