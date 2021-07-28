Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

