Columbia Asset Management Sells 801 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

