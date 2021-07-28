Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,046 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Southern by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 73,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. 263,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

