Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,046 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. 263,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

