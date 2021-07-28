Columbia Asset Management Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.4% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,400. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

