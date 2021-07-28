Columbia Asset Management Purchases 410 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. 9,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

