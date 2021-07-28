Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $8,248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 102,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

