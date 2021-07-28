Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.