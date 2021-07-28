Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,270 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18.

