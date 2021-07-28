Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 60.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 26.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 448,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

