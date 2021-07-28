Colony Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $372.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

