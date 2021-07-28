Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

