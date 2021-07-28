Colony Group LLC Buys 6,318 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.