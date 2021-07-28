Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $152,907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $6,941,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

