Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $8,306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mimecast by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

