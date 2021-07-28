Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Shares of CCB stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Earnings History for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

