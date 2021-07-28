Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Shares of CCB stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

