CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 31,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,333. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

