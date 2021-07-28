CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 31,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,333. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.
In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.