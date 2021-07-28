CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

