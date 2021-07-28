CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

