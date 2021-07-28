CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 25,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.39.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

