CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 25,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.39.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
