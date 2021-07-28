Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.