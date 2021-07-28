Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

