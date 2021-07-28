Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLZNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Clariant alerts:

CLZNY stock remained flat at $$21.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. Clariant has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6534 per share. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.