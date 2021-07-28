Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.
CLZNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
CLZNY stock remained flat at $$21.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. Clariant has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18.
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
