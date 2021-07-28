Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.8786 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

