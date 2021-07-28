Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down to $44.32

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $42.68. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 87,587 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 208,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.