Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

