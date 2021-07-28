Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.
CZWI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 5,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,950. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
