Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

CZWI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 5,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,950. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

