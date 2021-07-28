Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

