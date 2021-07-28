Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,515 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

